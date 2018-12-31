Man arrested after allegedly flying drone from Severn Bridge

A man has been arrested after allegedly climbing the Severn Bridge, and flying a drone from it.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am on Monday morning.

Officers closed the road between junctions 1 and 2 in to and out of Wales to deal with the incident.

A force spokesman said: "Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.

"The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested for causing a public nuisance."

The bridge originally opened in 1966, with the Second Severn Crossing - now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge - completed in 1996.

Tolls in place on both bridges were scrapped on December 17.