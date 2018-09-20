Man arrested over Nazi symbols sprayed on Cardiff landmarks

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over extreme right-wing graffiti that was sprayed on iconic buildings in Cardiff, including the Welsh Assembly.

The messages and Nazi symbols appeared on buildings along the planned route of an anti-racism event in the capital earlier this year.

Police say the graffiti, which included swastikas and the words 'Nazi Zone', are linked to known extreme right wing groups.

Locations targeted with graffiti included the Senedd, home to the Welsh Assembly, the Millennium Centre and Cardiff University buildings.

Detectives from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit arrested the man from Cheltenham on Thursday.

He's being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to incite racial hatred and conspiracy to commit arson.

Detective Superintendent Jim Hall said: "Officers from Wectu worked with South Wales Police to investigate several instances of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage in the Cardiff area between October 2017 and April 2018.

"The incidents appeared to support an extreme right wing ideology and suggested links to several known extreme right wing groups.

"Today's arrest by Wectu will help to reassure communities that matters like these are taken very seriously and all possible lines of inquiry are fully investigated to identify and prosecute offenders.

"Extremism will not be tolerated within our communities and appropriate action has been taken to address any concerns and risks identified."