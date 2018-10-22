Man falls off bridge over the M4 in Cardiff

A man's been left seriously injured after falling off a bridge over the M4 in Cardiff.

Police are investigating the incident which happened around 3am on Monday morning.

They say the man fell from the Cherry Orchard Road bridge which runs over the motorway in Thornhill.

The 26-year-old was hit by a vehicle on the westbound side of the M4 and has been taken to the University Hospital in Cardiff.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for anybody who may have seen what happened or anything leading up to the incident to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101."