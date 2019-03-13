Man smashed gull that tried to eat his chips in to a wall

A man from Cardiff has been sentenced for brutally killing a bird that tried to steal his chips.

John Llewellyn Jones had been on a day trip to Weston-super-Mare last summer when the bird tried to get at his food.

The lesser black-backed gull flew around Jones and then knocked the chips to the floor.

Witnesses then saw the 64-year-old grab the bird by the leg and smash the animal into a wall, in front of several children.

Simon Evans, RSPCA inspector, said: "This was an unthinkable and despicable way to treat an animal - with this gull smashed against a wall by the man, solely because it knocked chips from his hand.

“This was deliberate cruelty, borne from the fact that this man cared more for his chips than what his actions did to the poor gull.

"Witnesses saw the attack - and shocked bystanders, including children, had to look on as the man killed the gull."

Gulls are protected in law and Jones, of Bishopston Road, Cardiff, was found guilty of a Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 offence at North Somerset Magistrates' after magistrates heard from two witnesses.

He was sentenced to a 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £750 in costs, and an £85 victim surcharge.