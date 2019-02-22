Man stabbed in centre of Cardiff

22 February 2019, 10:06 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 10:12

Heddlu Police officer

A man's ended up in hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff city centre.

The 33-year-old from Birmingham was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with a minor stab wound.

It's believed he was attacked around the junction between Wood Street and St Mary Street around 2am on Friday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Grangetown has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A South Wales Police spokesperson: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which will assist officers in their investigation is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

