Marks & Spencer proposes closing Cwmbran store

Marks and Spencer has revealed proposals to close its store in Cwmbran.

The retailer says it's consulting with staff on the proposed closure which puts 74 jobs at risk.

John Turner, M&S Head of Region for South Wales, said: “The proposal to close our store in Cwmbran has been a difficult decision.

"Over the coming weeks we will be speaking with each colleague individually to discuss the proposal and what is right for them."

The nearest stores to Cwmbran will now be the M&S Foodhall at Friars Walk in Newport and the branch on Newport Retail Park.

M&S has already closed stores in Wales including Fforestfach in Swansea, and plans to close its outlet store in Ebbw Vale.

The Cwmbran store closure is part of a plan by M&S to reduce its number of physical stores, as more customers shop online.

Around 100 stores will be closed or relocated including locations like Weston Super Mare.