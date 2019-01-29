Morrisons swapping plastic for paper at this Welsh store

A supermarket in South Wales is one of a handful of branches in the UK to introduce American style paper bags for groceries.

Morrisons is trialling the new bags after complaints from customers about the amount of plastic used by supermarkets.

The retailer is carrying out an eight-week trial at eight stores including Abergavenny, Camden, Skipton, Wood Green, Hunslet, Yeadon, Erskine and Gibraltar.

The new paper bag will be priced at 20p and is a similar size to standard carriers, but will have handles, unlike most American style bags.

The supermarket has already removed 5p plastic carrier bags from sales and will hike the price of its "bag for life" bags to 15p.

Andy Atkinson, Group Customer and Marketing Director, at Morrisons said: “When we listen to customers they want us to help them reduce the amount of plastic they have in their lives.

"These new paper bags do exactly the same job as standard plastic carrier bags.

"They are tough, reusable and can help keep a large amount of plastic out of the environment."

It's been estimated the number of plastic bags given out by retailers in Wales has fallen by more than 70 per cent since the Welsh Government introduced charges in 2011.

The single-use carrier bags charge legislation came into force in Wales on 1 October 2011.