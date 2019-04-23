Murder arrest after woman killed in Swansea

23 April 2019, 19:16

tape

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead at a terraced home in Swansea.

The man, 49, who has not been named, is being questioned by police after the body was found at Carlton Terrace on Tuesday morning.
 
South Wales Police said they were not looking for anyone else but were still seeking help from the public.
 
Detective Chief Inspector Darren George said: "A 49-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.
 
"We are keen that anyone with information comes forward and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carlton Terrace area of Swansea between 8pm yesterday and 4am this morning.
 
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience during significant police activity in the area."
 
Miss Lodwig's body was found by police at 3.10am on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault at a property in Carlton Terrace in the Mount Pleasant area of Swansea.
 
Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed to support investigators while a number of cordons were placed around the streets in the area.

