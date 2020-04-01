We're being asked to name the hospital at Principality Stadium

1 April 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 12:39

Principality Stadium
Picture: Getty

We can put forward our names for the new field hospital to be opened in Cardiff.

The iconic stadium has been made available to the NHS in Wales to provide 2,000 extra bed places and work is currently underway to transform the venue.

Cardiff and Vale University Health board have launched an online survey so we can give them our thoughts on what it should be called.

You can suggest your name here and the deadline is midday on Thursday 2nd April.

"Ysbyty Calon Lân", with its link to rugby, has been one of the most popular names put forward on social media.

Other suggestions proposed by Twitter users include Ysbyty Frances Hoggan for Wales' first registered female doctor and Ysbyty Gobaith, which is Welsh for "Hope Hospital".

A similar project at London's Excel convention centre has been named "NHS Nightingale Hospital" in honour of the pioneering British nurse Florence Nightingale.

Latest News

See more Latest News

How to get refunds for flights cancelled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus flight refunds: How to claim back your money for cancelled EasyJet, Ryanair and BA flights

News

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

Lifestyle

Coronavirus: Aviation giants lobby for Virgin Atlantic bailout

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Comet Atlas will light up the skies later this month

'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it

Lifestyle

It's easy to dye your hair at home if you follow the right steps

Experts reveal how to dye your hair at home during lockdown

Beauty

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

TV & Movies

Can you get your money back from nurseries?

Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?

Lifestyle

Sam Faiers has given a glimpse inside her new home

Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house

Celebrities

The segment had viewers of the show in stitches

This Morning car crash interview has Holly and Phil in stitches as Andrew Castle suffers tech blunder

This Morning