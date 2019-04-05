New Newport West MP wants to work on issues

The new MP for Newport West says she wants to focus on issues other than Brexit when she

Ruth Jones won the by-election to replace veteran MP Paul Flynn who died in February after representing the city for 32 years

She won 9,308 votes, with a majority of 1,951 over the Conservatives. UKIP came third with 2,023 votes.

Voter turnout was 37 per cent down from 67.5 per cent in the 2017 general election.

Ruth paid tribute to her predecessor in her victory speech, saying: "There have been many tributes to him over the weeks, but one saying stood out to me: 'Everyone knew someone helped by Paul Flynn'. These words have been an inspiration to me during this campaign."

She Mrs Jones added: "Who knows what the next few days, weeks and months will bring. But what I do know is that people have had enough after a decade of austerity."

Ruth was the former president of the Wales TUC and campaigned for Remain in the EU referendum.

She's argued that "Brexit has become a cloud on politics" saying: "It seems to be stopping the main issues getting up to Parliament, so the people of Newport West feel their voices are not being heard at the moment.

"The trust in politicians is very low at the moment and I recognise that.

"They say get on with it, we need to make sure we bring this to a close now, it's gone on long enough."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the victory, saying: "Ruth will be a fantastic successor to Paul Flynn and will take up the tireless work he carried out for this community."