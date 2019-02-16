Newport boss confident for County's biggest ever game

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says he's feeling confident for Manchester City's visit to Rodney Parade in the FA Cup.

Newport are 82 places below the Premier League giants in League Two.

But the amber men have already taken down Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough over the last 14 months.

The fifth round tie will be Newport's first appearance in the fifth round for 70 years, but boss Michael Flynn believes the infamous pitch at the club's home could give them the advantage.

The surface at Rodney Parade is also used by the Dragons and Newport RFC and isn't in a great condition.

"The pitch will suit us more than them," Flynn said.

"I'm glad it will because it gives us more of a chance than if we had to go to the Etihad.

"But let's not blame the pitch or look for excuses. We've got to play out there as well.

"These players have a knack of rising to the occasion and they are a fantastic group."

Guardiola has been made aware of the potential problems but refused to accept it as an excuse.

"We have to adapt," said Guardiola. "It is what it is and we accept that challenge.

"We played in the Premier League against Tottenham after NFL games.

"You don't win absolutely anything complaining about that. When we play away, they are the owners of their stadium and they can play the pitch what it is."

Flynn added that he doesn't think a win for Man City is inevitable: "Who said we were going to draw with Tottenham last season or beat Leicester, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

"If we win this, whether it's extra time or penalties, and I don't care how we do it, it will be the biggest shock in FA Cup history.

"But I want to give the supporters something to cheer about and these players have to believe."