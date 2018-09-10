Newport mum jailed for stabbing woman's buttocks

A mum from Newport has been jailed for stabbing a woman in the buttocks at a party.

Amanda Evans, 33, attacked the victim with a six-inch knife after getting in to an argument at a BBQ in Bettws.

Newport Crown Court heard she was convinced people were gossiping about her before she lunged at the victim.

The court was told she'd argued with her boyfriend after being called "fat" by his brother.

The victim needed stitches after being left with a wound to her thigh and buttocks and had suffered a "lot of pain and discomfort".

Judge Richard Williams said: "Those who arm themselves with knives, and go on to use them, go to prison."

Evans, of Pill, pleaded guilty to wounding and having an offensive weapon and has been jailed for 18 months.

Evans has also been given handed a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim.