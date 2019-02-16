No clarity on replacing EU funding for Wales after Brexit

The Welsh Finance Minister has said the UK Government hasn't provided any clarity that funding Wales currently receives from the EU, will be replaced after Brexit.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, met the Welsh Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, and Scotland's Finance Secretary, Derek Mackayat, in Cardiff on Friday.

But with just over a month to go until the UK is due to leave, it's claimed there has been no detail on future funding arrangements.

"I was hoping for much greater clarity on what are becoming very important and pressing issues the closer we get to EU exit day but, disappointingly, I am leaving the meeting no more reassured," Rebecca Evans said.

"There seems to be a real lack of clarity across the UK Government on what is happening with Brexit but with the very real prospect of a no-deal, this is a huge concern to Welsh Government.

"Along with my Scottish counterpart, I pressed the Chief Secretary for clarity on a number of financial issues relating to the impact of Brexit, including the possibility of an emergency budget.

"The message was clear, a full fiscal event is not on the agenda, adding to the uncertainties we are facing as we prepare to exit.

"The Welsh Government will continue to make the case for Wales to ensure that the interests of Wales are very much at the forefront of discussions."

A report has previously called for £370m to be allocated to Wales to replace the loss of EU development funding.

The UK Government has also previously said it is "committed to ensuring there will be no gap in funding for regional growth in the event of a no-deal."