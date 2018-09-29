Pensioner dies in crash at Tonypandy supermarket

Police have confirmed a man has died after a crash outside a supermarket in Tonypandy.

South Wales Police is investigating the fatal collision which happened on Friday afternoon.

A red Mazda and gold Mercedes were involved in the crash in the car park of Asda.

The 82 year-old driver of one of the cars needed treatment from paramedics but died at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers wish to thank members of the public and staff from the store, who assisted at scene and the local community for their patience during the road closures.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is requested to contact South Wales Police on 101."

