People flock to see 30ft dinosaur outside Cwmbran house

Hundreds of people have flocked to a house in Cwmbran to see a 30ft dinosaur.

Jerry Adams decided to put the Allosaurus in his garden after buying it for £1,600 from the National Showcaves Centre for Wales.

The tourist attraction near Swansea decided to auction one of its iconic dinosaurs to raise money for charity.

Jerry said he bought the beast to entertain three of his grandchildren who have autism.

He said: "I saw it was for sale on the news and I thought that it would be a fantastic garden ornament.

"We just try to make the garden a nice place as we have a lot of passing traffic."

The dinosaur is around 9ft wide and is so big that Jerry had to move it to allow the postman to access their front door.

The statue, named "Alan" by his grandchildren, had been on display at Dan-yr-Ogof for 20 years and was sold to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Dan Owen, a manager at Dan-yr-Ogof, said: "We've ordered some new animatronic dinosaurs with sensors that move when someone walks past and we're running out of room.

"We do a lot with JDRF and thought it would be a good idea to put the dinosaur on eBay."

The centre chose to donate the money raised from the sale to JDRF, as the son and grandson of chairman Ashford Price both have type 1 diabetes.