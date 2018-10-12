Police confirm body found in Skewen is missing man

South Wales Police have confirmed a body found in River Neath is a missing man who disappeared earlier this year.

Richard Andrews, who was from the Melyn area of Neath, was known locally as Monkey.

Officers have been investigating since he was reported missing in January 2018.

His body was discovered on the banks of the River Neath in Skewen in September.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A South Wales Police statement said: "Enquiries in to the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s helps to piece together Mr Andrews' movements from the time he went missing until the time his body was found.

"Anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is urged to contact 101, quoting occurrence 1800031266.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, using the same reference."