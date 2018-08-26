Pride Cymru 'biggest yet' in history

This year's Pride Cymru event is the biggest so far according to organisers.

The annual parade through Cardiff’s city centre saw 15,000 supporters take part in a rainbow of celebration on the mile-long march

Families, individuals, groups and local and national organisations came together from all over Wales to join the march to showcase the true diversity and equality across Wales.

This year’s parade had a whole new route, starting on North Road, looping down St Mary’s Street and back up Westgate Street in the longest parade yet.

Following the parade, the Big Weekend took place on Cardiff City Hall lawns. For the first time in the event’s history, the event reached it’s 18,000-person capacity, making it the biggest Pride Cymru event in its history.

The day’s performers included Finnish singer Saara Aalto, America’s Got Talent and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Derrick Barry, tributes to Amy Winehouse, Cher, Little Mix and Lady Gaga and an array of local drag acts.

The annual event is taking place all weekend (24 -26 August 2018). The Big Weekend is a celebration of inclusivity and diversity, held annually by Pride Cymru. 50,000 people are expected to attend the event on Cardiff City Lawns over the weekend.

On Sunday more performers will be on stage and there will also be a UV Roller Disco, a beach bar, food and drink and market stalls.

The theme for this year’s Big Weekend is #ProudToBeMe. The campaign aims to encourage members of the LGBT+ community and beyond to use their voice and be proud of their identity.

Lu Thomas, Pride Cymru’s Chair, said “What an incredible day of celebration! It’s fantastic to see the event grow every year with an increasing number of people attending the event and more and more local and national organisations getting onboard and supporting the LGBT+ community.”