Pubs and cafes in Wales open outdoors from July 13th

2 July 2020, 13:45 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 13:47

Drinks outside
Drinks outside. Picture: Global

The Welsh Government have confirmed that pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants in Wales will be able to open their outdoor areas from July 13th.

The plans were announced by the International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan.

The move will be confirmed during the next review of Coronavirus regulations and will depend on rates of the virus continuing to fall.

Venues that are reopening their outdoor areas will be expected to maintain two metre social distancing, as far as is possible.

The Government said that decisions on indoor re-opening will be taken based on the success of this first phase.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that under the plans to lift the "stay local" guidelines from Monday July 6th, outdoor visitor attractions would be able to reopen.

Folly Farm and Zip World are among those planning to open their doors.

In another move to open up Wales' tourism insdustry, the date that self-contained holiday accommodation can accept booking has been brought forward to July 11th.

