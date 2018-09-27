Rapist husband and wife from Barry "ruined victim's lives"

A couple from Barry have been found guilty of raping three teenage girls.

Peter Griffiths, 65, and Avril Griffiths, 61, abused the girls in a number of locations including a van and on a boat

They initially denied the string of sex offences in the 1980s and 90s, but were convicted at Cardiff Crown Court.

Peter Griffiths was found guilty of eight counts of rape, three of indecent assault and two of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

Avril Griffiths was found guilty of five counts of rape, two of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two of indecent assault.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins QC said: "You can both expect a considerable sentence for the offences of which you have been found guilty.

"If I am satisfied either of you is a dangerous offender, an extended sentence or even a life sentence would be appropriate."

Wendy Brady of the CPS said: "Peter and Avril Griffiths worked together befriending the girls before going on to sexually abuse them.

"They showed no regard for the welfare of the children they were abusing, treating them as objects to fulfil their sexual desires.

The couple, from Barry Road, have been remanded in custody until sentencing on October 18.

An NSPCC Cymru spokesperson said: "This is a disturbing and appalling case which saw a husband and wife act together to abuse vulnerable

children, ruining lives for their own twisted gratification.

"The bravery of their victims has shown once again that when survivors report past abuse they can achieve justice.

"Any young person in need of help or advice can contact Childline on 0800 1111."