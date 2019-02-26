Man injured in Rhymney after being shot with a ball-bearing

A man from Rhymney has ended up in hospital after being shot in the eye.

The 25-year-old was walking along Phillips Walk on Monday morning when he was shot with a ball bearing gun.

He suffered a serious injury to his eye and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Three men from the Rhymney area have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

One of the men, a 25-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A Gwent Police statement said: "Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are also in the area and are available to speak to anyone who has any concerns.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or you Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."