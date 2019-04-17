Stuck kittens rescued in Cwmbran with fishing net

Four kittens have been rescued using a children's fishing net after getting stuck down the side of a conservatory in Cwmbran.

The cats were trapped in a gap next to the wall of a house Llanyrafon, Cwmbran for at least 24 hours.

But Cats Protection volunteers ingeniously used a £1.79 children's fishing net attached to a broom handle to scoop them out of the gap.

Glynis Davies, coordinator of Cats Protection's Gwent Branch, said: "We decided the only way we could rescue the kittens was to fish them out.

"They were trapped in a very small space - it was about just six inches wide at one end and 12 inches at the other.

"We were able to reach down and wiggle the nets around, then carefully scoop the kittens back over the wall to safety."

The three-and-a-half-week-old kittens have been named Nemo, Marlin, Dory and Deb after characters from the film Finding Nemo.

It is not known how the kittens came to be trapped or how long they had been trapped in the gap.

A spokeswoman for Cats Protection said the owner hadn't been located.

"They will now be hand-reared by Cats Protection volunteers, and once they are old enough, they will be found new homes," she said.