Teen dies after being found unconscious at Ystrad Mynach park

14 April 2019, 09:25 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 09:28

Ystrad Mynach park death

The mum of a teenager, who's died after being found unconscious in a park in Ystrad Mynach, says her "life is ruined".

The 13-year-old died at the Heath hospital in Cardiff after being found at Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday.

His mother posted on facebook saying: "My life is ruined my baby gone."

Christopher Parry, the boy's headteacher, said his school are "devastated".

Mr Parry said: "We are all devastated by this tragic loss. We will provide support for pupils in the weeks ahead, but in the meantime, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. There are no words."

Gwent Police is investigating as the boy's death is unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Payne said: "Enquiries are ongoing and the investigation into this young boy's death is still in the early stages.

"Specialists are working to determine the exact cause of death and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"If you have information that could help, please call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

