Three dead after lorry crash in Cardiff

5 August 2018, 09:57

southern way

Police have confirmed three men have been killed in Cardiff after a crash between a car and a lorry

The driver and passengers of a Ford Focus died from their injuries after the smash on Southern Way  around 4am 

Officers say the investigation's in the early stages and appealing for any witnesses to contact them. 

They say they'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, who stopped to provide assistance or anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the collision and who have not yet given their details.

Latest News

See more Latest News

House of Fraser suitor Day snaps up collapsed Jacques Vert brand

Irish wildfire reveals huge hidden 'Eire' signal from Second World War

Women may have to quit jobs to fill care roles post-Brexit, report warns

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News