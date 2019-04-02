Trealaw murder suspect found dead before trial

2 April 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 13:03

Trealaw murder victim Lana Owen

A man accused of murdering a woman in South Wales has died before he was due to go on trial.

Philip Andrews from Trealaw was charged with murdering 46-year-old Lana Jayne Owen in Trealaw before Christmas.

He was arrested in December and was due to go on trial this week, but reportedly died from an illness in prison.

South Wales Police said at the time of her death that officers weren't looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Lana’s family released a tribute after her death saying: "We as a family are devastated by the tragic loss of our mother Lana, she got herself through her lowest and got taken from us at her best. 

"She was a big-hearted woman full of energy and very bubbly. 

"She’ll talk to anyone and everyone and do anything for anyone, she was a loving mother, sister, auntie, niece, sister-in-law and a great friend she will be missed by all."

