Tributes to young dads killed in Cardiff lorry crash

A 19-year-old man who was killed in a collision in Cardiff has been described as a "happy loving person and an amazing dad".

Alex Davidson from Aberdare died in the crash along with two others when the grey Ford Focus they were travelling in hit a lorry early on Saturday morning, South Wales Police said.

In a statement released through the force, his family said: "Alex was such a happy loving person and an amazing Dad. Alex had no enemies and was loved by all."

Another man who died in the crash was Robert Bambridge, 24, from Pontypool.

In a statement his family said: "Robert lived for his daughter and was at his happiest when they were together walking in the mountains and playing in the swimming pool.

"To say that Robert was much loved would not do him justice for the love that we feel for him, he was a son, brother but most importantly a father and it is tragic that he has been taken from us so soon."

There are no details at present over the third person who died.

The crash occurred at around 4am on the A4232 near to Newport Road roundabout.

The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them via 101.