Tributes to "giant of Welsh politics" Paul Flynn

Paul Flynn has been called a "giant of Welsh politics" as the Newport West MP has died aged 84.

Flynn represented his constituency for more than three decades and has been described as a man of "real courage and integrity".

First Minister, and Welsh Labour leader, Mark Drakeford said he led the tributes.

"Today's news will be a source of great sadness to all those who knew him", he said.

"He was one of the most effective communicators of his generation - inside the House of Commons and outside.

"But it was Paul's willingness to speak up for causes beyond the political mainstream which marked him out as a politician of real courage and integrity.

"I first met him more than 35 years ago, and it has been a privilege to have worked with him, in the run-up to the devolution era and beyond."

Flynn was a dogged campaigner on issues such as legalising cannabis and pressed the issue in one of his final appearances in the House of Commons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has described him as an "independent thinker".

"I'm very sad at the passing of my good friend Paul Flynn," he tweeted. "He had such love for Newport, knowledge of radical South Wales history and a dry wit.

"He was an independent thinker who was a credit to the Labour Party. He will be greatly missed."

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: "He was an exceptional constituency MP and it was a privilege to work with him taking the Wales Bill through Parliament when he was Shadow Secretary of State for Wales."

Ruth Jones was recently selected as Welsh Labour's candidate for Newport West after Paul announced his retirement.

She said: "Paul – literally and figuratively - wrote the book on how to be a good Member of Parliament.

"His campaigning zeal was matched only by his fearless nature in speaking out for his constituents and in fighting for the causes he believed in.

"He ably served the people of Newport West for nearly 32 years and while many things have changed in that time, Paul’s unflinching desire for a more decent, caring society stood firm."