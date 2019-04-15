Tributes to man killed in crash near Aberdare

A man who died in a car crash near Aberdare at the weekend has been named as 20-year-old Ryan Haymer from Mountain Ash.

Ryan was in a Toyota Yaris that veered into a tree on the A4059, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was a drummer in a band and his family have paid tribute saying he "loved music".

His family said: "Ryan [was] a wonderful son, brother, uncle and girlfriend.

"He loved music especially playing the drums in his band ‘Rapture’.

"He enjoyed going on snowboarding holidays with his friends when he wasn’t working as a swimming and gym instructor in his local leisure centre.

"Ryan was a kind, helpful and loving young man and he is going to be extremely missed by all who knew and love him."

A 22-year-old man who was in the same car is still in a critical condition, while two other men have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the crash which happened between Mountain Ash and Aberdare.

A police spokesperson said: "An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are continuing their appeal for information about the collision which occurred at 00:05hrs on 14th April 2019 between Mountain Ash and Aberdare.

"Anybody who may have witnessed the collision or the manner in which the vehicle was travelling in"the moments prior to the incident is urged to contact South Wales Police via 101."