Tributes to pensioner killed in Maerdy van crash

A pensioner who died in a crash in Maerdy has been called a "loving husband, father and grandfather".

Malcom Morgan was killed after the Ford Transit van he was driving crashed with another parked van on Sunday.

The 73 year-old's family have paid tribute to him saying he was "a pillar of the community" and "loved by so, so many".

"Known as Popo to most, he never said no to anything.

His love of pigeons drove his whole family crazy - he was the Morgan half of the ‘Newman and Morgan’ pigeon racing partnership, racing for Ynyshir club.

"What has happened has broken us as a family and we will all miss him more than words.

"We ask for privacy at this difficult time and thank you all for your kind memories you’ve shared of Mal."

A South Wales Police statement said: "Officers were called to Oxford Street shortly after 8.30am on Sunday after a white Ford Transit van being driven by Malcom collided with a parked Iveco Daily van.

"Malcom’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the van being driven along Oxford Street prior to it, is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101."