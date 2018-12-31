Thousands raised for South Wales Police officer who died on Christmas Eve

The son of a South Wales police officer, who died on Christmas Eve, has revealed he'd been suffering with PTSD.

Detective Inspector Terry Hopkins had served in the forces with the Royal Lancers before he joined the South Wales force.

He had been stationed at Barry CID and had previously worked in Cardiff and Pontypridd.

But his son Oliver has posted on a fundraising page, in memory of his dad, that he'd been "very unwell with PTSD".

Oliver wrote: "My Dad loved his job, but behind the smiles he was carrying a burden of the sights he had seen and the events he witnessed, and became very unwell, suffering with PTSD, and we lost him on Christmas Eve 2018.

"My Dad had taken me to visit amazing places such as Paris, Rome and Krakow and would always have a story to tell.

"He had lived a complete life visiting the places he wanted to visit and fathering not only me but two twin girls as well.

"Through all this though he was a great supporter of the Armed Forces and the Army and was very grateful that he'd experienced the walk of the Somme, the camps in Auschwitz and would tell the stories of both World Wars to anyone who would listen.

"The recent loss of him has affected us all and has put into perspective what someone goes through mentally after leaving or being in any Armed Forces.

"I do not want my Dad's death to be in vain, nor do I want the bad to be remembered. Only the positive. So, can you help me, help them that are suffering?

"3 out of 100 soldiers will suffer and show signs of PTSD in their life so let's help raise money to stop this silent killer.

"My Dad was a good man who affected everyone he met in a positive way.

"Along with this, he was also a MASSIVE Marvel fan in particular Thor Ragnarok. So to justify him and all he did in a Marvel quote I'll say this - 'That's what heroes do' (Thor, 2017)."

Terry's family are now raising funds for PTSD Resolution with double the target reached by Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Parfitt, divisional commander for Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan, said: "Terry was a fantastic detective - hard working and enthusiastic and a great ambassador for the communities of South Wales that he served.

"Terry was a hugely respected member of my team and everyone is totally shocked and devastated to hear of his death.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time."

Armed forces veterans, and their families, can contact PTSD Resolution charity for support on 0300 302 0551.