Wales star cheers up patients with Grand Slam gesture

27 March 2019, 12:52 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 12:55

Nicky Smith visiting patients at Morrison hospital

Wales star Nicky Smith has helped to cheer up patients with a visit to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

The Ospreys prop was born in Swansea and agreed to take his Grand Slam medal on to the wards for a surprise visit for patients. 

Clare Morris, manager of Ward D, said: "Nicky brought his medal in and chatted to the patients about the Grand Slam. 

"One patient reminisced with Nicky about his own early days playing as a prop forward for Aberavon. This was lovely to see. 

"His visit created a lovely atmosphere on the ward and seeing the smiles on the patient’s faces was emotional." 

Smith played against Italy, England, Scotland and Ireland during the Six Nations and has earned 28 caps during his career for Wales. 

Clare added: “We would like to thank Nicky for his time and we all wish him the very best in his career.”

