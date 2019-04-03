Welsh hospital corridor now being used as a ward

3 April 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 13:26

Stock photo of a hospital ward

Heart has uncovered patients at a Welsh hospital are being told a corridor constitutes a ward, as patients are being treated in the corridor so often.

Our investigation found dozens of patients have waited on trolleys in the corridor of the A&E department at Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny.

Aneurin Bevan Health Board, which is in charge of the hospital, denies that this is an official policy.

But the concerned relatives of patients have raised concerns about the practice with one saying: "I overheard a nurse telling a patient that she was very sorry, but the corridor was now classed as a ward, and that it was likely they'd be there for a while.

"It's nothing to do with the doctors and nurses, but it can't be right for people to be in the open like that with no privacy."

NHS figures show 95 patients were left waiting more than 12 hours for treatment at Nevill Hall hospital in February.

Angela Mutlow from the Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council said: "We've challenged the health board about this and they've said the patients are genuinely ill and do need to be there, but it's a sad fact that the hospital just doesn't have room.

"This isn't a problem just in Wales, but all over the UK, as the NHS has really faced challenges this winter."

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "At times when there is significant demand for our services, on occasions patients may be transferred from an ambulance to a corridor for a short time, where they will be assessed and cared for until they are able to be transferred into the Emergency Department at Nevill Hall Hospital.

"This allows ambulances to be released to further calls in the community.

"At all times the safety of our patients is our primary concern and we will continue to work hard to avoid circumstances such as these whenever possible."

Lily Collins portrays Elizabeth in the Netflix movie

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?

TV & Movies

Football legend Pele 'taken to hospital' in Paris with 'strong fever'

UK & World

Queen's ex-pilot and wife found dead in Duchess of Cambridge's home village

UK & World

