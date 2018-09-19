Welsh MP reinvestigated over assault claims

Police have re-opened an investigation in to assault claims against the Deputy Leader of Welsh Labour.

Officers originally decided not to pursue the allegations that Carolyn Harris pulled her assistant's hair so hard clumps of it came out.

But the claims against her are now being re-examined, after former aide Jenny Lee Clarke submitted a complaint about how the initial investigation was handled.

The allegations date back to before Mrs Harris was elected, when both she and Ms Clarke worked for former Swansea East MP Sian James.

But Ms Clarke, claims the investigation was dropped in 2016 because of Mrs Harris' position.

She added: "If it wasn't for her position, I would have had justice by now.

"I've been treated differently because I'm a layman and she's an MP.

"I just wanted the same treatment as everyone else when they have reported a crime."

Details of the alleged attack were revealed during a trial in July, where Ms Clarke was cleared of forging the MP's signature to give herself a pay rise.

Ms Clarke told the court she had been abused by Mrs Harris after the Swansea East MP outed her as a lesbian to her colleagues.

But Mrs Harris denied the allegations, and said she had no memory of making homophobic remarks.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police has received a complaint regarding an allegation of assault, which was made in 2016.

"That complaint is currently being investigated.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Carolyn Harris has been asked to comment.