Woman from Cardiff charged over alleged bomb plot

A woman from Cardiff has been charged with terror offences in connection with an alleged bomb plot.

Officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit raided a property in Ely on Wednesday.

They allegedly found an explosive substance in the fridge, and another in the garden shed.

Following the search, 51-year-old Natalie Parsons has been charged with six terror offences, including possessing an explosive substance and documents useful to terrorism.

She's the second suspect to be charged after 27-year-old Edward Harris was arrested on Friday.

He's accused of four offences of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

He is also charged with four terror offences relating to manuals on how to make and use explosives, including one entitled "The Improvised Munitions Handbook".

Harris appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Jim Hall, Head of WECTU, says the investigation is continuing.

"We must stress that there is no evidence to suggest any specific terrorist threat against Cardiff, or that people in Cardiff are at any greater risk.

"However we would remind people to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the police."