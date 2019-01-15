Woman injured in flats explosion in Neath

A woman has been injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Neath.

The blast has torn apart the Waun Las block in Waunceirch with extensive damage to the roof.

Police were called to the flats following the explosion around 8.30pm on Monday evening.

The building had to be evacuated due to the extent of the damage, but police say everyone is accounted for.

The woman has been taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea with burns, which are not life threatening.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "All occupants are accounted for and arrangements have been made to house them overnight until the building is deemed safe enough for their return.

"A joint investigation is underway between South Wales Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the incident."