Woman jailed for brutal stabbing at Chepstow train station
16 October 2018, 17:06 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 19:08
A woman from Aberdare has been jailed for violently stabbing her friend on a train in Chepstow.
Savage and the victim had spend the drink drinking and argued after boarding the Gloucester to Cardiff train in April.
Savage left victim bleeding heavily on the floor at Chepstow station.
The victim said she now struggles to leave the house, and has suffered violent flashbacks of the incident.
Temporary DCI Jaci Thomas said: “This was a shocking and vicious attack, and I am pleased we have been able to bring Lisa Savage to justice.
"“I would particularly like to thank my team for their outstanding contributions to this case, which has seen Lisa Savage receive a long custodial service and a dangerous woman removed from the streets."