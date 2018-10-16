Woman jailed for brutal stabbing at Chepstow train station

A woman from Aberdare has been jailed for violently stabbing her friend on a train in Chepstow.

Lisa Savage, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing her friend following an argument.



Savage and the victim had spend the drink drinking and argued after boarding the Gloucester to Cardiff train in April.

Savage kicked and punched her victim before pulling out a blade and stabbing her repeatedly.

The woman was left with multiple wounds to her face and hands, and a deep stab wound to her neck.



Savage left victim bleeding heavily on the floor at Chepstow station.





She laughed when she was arrested by police in a nearby car park and told the officers "I’m happy, I took her out didn't I."

Savage has been sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of eight years and four months.



The victim said she now struggles to leave the house, and has suffered violent flashbacks of the incident.



Temporary DCI Jaci Thomas said: “This was a shocking and vicious attack, and I am pleased we have been able to bring Lisa Savage to justice.



"“I would particularly like to thank my team for their outstanding contributions to this case, which has seen Lisa Savage receive a long custodial service and a dangerous woman removed from the streets."