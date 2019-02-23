Woman killed as car crashes going wrong-way on M4

A woman's been killed in a crash where a car was driving the wrong way on the M4.

The silver Vauxhall Astra crashed with a black BMW on the westbound side in Newport on Friday night.

It happened between Junction 26 and 27 at around 22.40pm.

A 38-year-old woman from Cwmbran, who was travelling in the Vauxhall Astra, died at the scene of the crash.

A man from Blackwood, who was in the BMW, was taken to hospital with leg and hip injuries.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision that happened on Friday 22nd February 2019, at approximately 22.40pm on the M4 Westbound, between Junction 26 and 27.

"Officers are currently investigating the collision and asking anyone with any information or any motorists using the road with dash cam at the time to please contact Gwent Police on 101, or message Gwent Police on facebook or twitter."