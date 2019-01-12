NHS worker with "chronic back pain" caught showjumping

An NHS worker from South Wales who claimed she had chronic back pain has been convicted of fraud after she was spotted taking part in showjumping events.

Elise David said she was in too much pain to work after falling off her horse and injuring her back.

But the 33-year-old from Nottage, Porthcawl was pictured jumping over fences at country events.

The judge said it was almost "comical" and described her as "deliberate and dishonest” for claiming bogus sick pay.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, said: "David was off work for four months but was taking part in dressage, cross country and show-jumping competitions during that time."

Newport Crown Court heard she went to four equestrian events when she was on the sick.

But she claimed she was taking doctors’ advice to do "gentle exercise" by continuing to ride her hose.

David told the jury: "At that time I felt well enough and I wanted to ride my horse.

"The doctor said if I felt well enough, I could get back on the horse.

She was caught out after a colleague at the NHS lab found her name on the British Eventing website.

David denied fraud but was convicted after a three-day event in court and was handed a 12-week jail term, suspended for one year.

Judge Daniel Williams said: "You were employed as a quality manager and you were earning almost £50,000.

"You fell from your horse and claimed a sickness note. You claimed to be unfit to work for four months.

"During the four months you took part in four show-jumping tournaments that I’m afraid says it all."