"Gentle, young man" killed in motorbike crash in Newport

31 December 2018, 12:19 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 12:38

Luke Batters from Newport

A motorbiker killed in a crash in Newport, just days after Christmas, has been called a "gentle, young man" by his family.

19-year-old Luke Batters died after coming off his bike in Whitson last Friday.

His family have paid tribute saying he was a keen biker and gamer.

Their tribute reads: "Luke was a tall, gentle, young man, known for his sunny nature and willingness to help others.

"He was working through his gap year after taking his A levels at St. Alban’s School in Pontypool before taking up an apprenticeship in electrical engineering.  

"His two major passions were the global internet game, Eve Online, where he had many friends and was an accomplished player, and his Yamaha MT-07 motorbike.

"He took biking very seriously, taking a safe-driving course and learning best techniques from experts.

"Luke also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Ami.

"He was much loved by his family and friends. He was elder brother to Lucy, beloved only son of Dudley and Jenny Batters, and a precious friend to his grandmother, Louise Morse."

Gwent Police say they're investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A statement from the force said: "We were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Common Road, Whitson, Newport.

"The collision happened at around 11.45am and no other vehicles were involved. 

"Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are requesting any motorist who used the road around this time to please check any dash cam footage which may provide further information that could help officers with their enquiries.

"If you have any footage, or if you witnessed the incident, please contact us by calling 101 or message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter."

