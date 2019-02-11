Zip World reveal site for their new Welsh attraction

Zip World has revealed the site of its planned new attraction in South Wales.

The company is planning to build a new site at Rhigos in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

They already have several attractions in Snowdonia which are thought to have contributed £251m to the economy of North Wales.

Sean Taylor, Founder and CEO of Zip World, says: "This marks a huge milestone for Zip World and we're enormously excited about submitting phase one of our brand of adventure to another beautiful Welsh landscape.

"We hope to build a world-class destination, providing local jobs and significant economic benefits, just as we've done in North Wales since 2013.

"With our sites in Blaenau Ffestiniog and Bethesda, we have become synonymous with Welsh slate, now we hope to do the same in the home of Welsh coal and revitalise the area.''

Rhondda Cynon Taff Council Leader, Andrew Morgan, says: "It is encouraging that Zip World recognise the potential of this location for a world class tourist destination, providing new local jobs and significant economic benefits for the region.

"This proposal, subject to planning consent, would compliment other exciting tourism projects such as the Rhondda and Abernant Tunnels and future proposals for Dare Valley Country Park."