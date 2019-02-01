Is this the podgiest pug in Wales?

A podgy pug from Caerphilly is being forced to go on a diet as she weighs the same as a toddler.

'Sugar' is twice the weight that she should be weighing in at a whopping 1st 12lb.

The 12-year-old dog was rescued last year as she was already overweight.

Her new owner Steve Jones says Sugar had piled on weight because her previous owner did not exercise her.

"Sugar's owner was partially sighted and her limited vision meant she couldn't cope with her. She never used to go out for walks at all," he said.

"She has poor vision herself and is also deaf, which presents quite a few challenges.

"In the last couple of weeks, she's also had to have all her teeth taken out so she's not enjoyed the best of health."

Sugar suffers from a host of health problems which could have been made worse by her weight.

Staff at the PDSA pet hospital in Cardiff have been giving Steve advice on helping Sugar to lose weight through their Pet Fit Club.

"I take Sugar out but we have to go at her pace and it takes a lot longer so she is walked once a day at the moment," said Mr Jones.

PDSA vet Olivia Anderson-Nathan said: "Obesity has been a huge problem among UK pets for a number of years and sadly there is no sign of improvement.

"It is one of the biggest long-term health concerns for our pet population because it is so commonly seen by vets and nurses.

"Animals who are overweight have a much greater risk of developing health problems such as arthritis and diabetes - which can have drastic consequences.

"Research has also shown that carrying too much weight can even reduce a dog's life expectancy by up to two years and six months."