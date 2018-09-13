Another Whitchurch High student to captain Wales

Welsh rugby league star Elliot Kear is going to follow in the footsteps of his former classmates, from Whitchurch High School, in leading his country.

The London Broncos threequarter has been named as Wales captain for the European Championship.

The 29-year-old was in the same year as former Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton, and Wales football captain Gareth Bale.

Kear is taking over from Craig Kopczak who's retired from the international game.

He's scored 11 tries in 24 appearances for Wales and is the joint fifth most capped player of all time.

Kear has said it's a huge honour: "For any Welshman playing sport, it's a dream come true.

"I'm going to embrace the added responsibility.

"I'm at an age now where I'm no longer one of the young lads and I hope I can help those coming through."

Wales head coach John Kear said: "I'm really pleased to pick Elliot as my captain for this autumn's internationals.

"He's a proud Welshman and has been part of the international side for many years.

"He's now one of the most experienced members of the squad and I'm sure he'll be a great leader for us."

Wales start the campaign for a place at the 2021 World Cup against France in October 27.