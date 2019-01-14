Jones will remain as Dragons boss for rest of the season

Former Wales prop Ceri Jones has been confirmed as new head coach of the Dragons.

He was named interim boss when former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman left in December.

Now Jones will pick up the reigns at the Newport region until the end of the season.

He was in charge when the Dragons won their first Welsh derby win in four seasons, against the Ospreys, over Christmas.

Chairman David Buttress said: "Ceri Jones has done a great job leading the team with the support of our coaching group since he stepped up to the role.

"Ceri has the full support of everyone at the region and it's clear the players are reacting positively to his leadership with performances full of heart, character and determination.

"We said before Christmas that we want to make a permanent appointment as soon as possible, but also that it has to be the right person for the region.

"Whilst the search for the permanent head coach is underway, our upturn in performances since Ceri took over has given us the opportunity to take our time.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the final months of the campaign."

The Dragons have nine fixtures left to play this campaign starting with next Friday's fixture against Clermont.