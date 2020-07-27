Wales' First Minister joins Jagger and Woody on Heart

27 July 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 16:07

Ask the First Minister
Ask the First Minister. Picture: Global

First Minister Mark Drakeford has been leading the response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Wales and he's joining Jagger and Woody on Heart.

On Thursday 29th July from 4pm, you can hear from the leader of the Welsh Government as he looks back at lockdown and ahead to the future as the hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors reopen.

Find out what it's been like to take the big decisions and how Wales will look as we move out of lockdown.

We could also be putting your thoughts to the First Minister, so if you've got a burning question to ask, just let us know below.

1. By submitting your question you agree to Heart broadcasting the content of the message.

2. We can not guarantee that all questions will be asked.

