Bikers told to slow down as the weather changes

Devon and Cornwall police urge drivers to "Think Bike"

It's starting to feel pretty autumnal, with some rain, leaves on the roads and a fair bit of wind lately.

Now motorcyclists are being told to take extra care on our roads, and drivers are also being told to pay more attention and "Think Bike".

Devon and Cornwall police say they're seeing an increase in motorcyclists being seriously injured and killed on our roads.

A new study shows 66% of motorcyclists in the South West say they've not been involved in a crash for the past 10 years.

That study also found just 37% of bikers choose to wear various pieces of protective gear, leaving just 3% who choose to go out with nothing but their helmet.

Motorcyclists account for just 1% of UK road users, yet 1 in 3 of their accidents are caused by other motorists on the road.

That could be that they're not checking their mirrors enough, distracted because they're on their phones or they're driving at excessive speed.