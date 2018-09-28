Teens Charged After Tiverton Robbery

28 September 2018, 13:43

Police

Two girls have been charged in connection with a robbery in Tiverton.

Police were called to reports of a bag snatch in the West Exe South area on Tuesday afternoon. 

A 16 year old girl, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with thefts by finding and robbery.

She is due at Exeter Magistrates Court on the 9thOctober.

An 18 year old girl has also been charged in connection with the incident.

Mary Auchterloine, from Kings Crescent in Tiverton, is accused of robbery, common assault, assault by beating and drugs offences.

She is due to appear before Exeter Crown Court on the 25thOctober.

 

