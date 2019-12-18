How to contact Global Customer Support and opening hours

18 December 2019, 12:36

Global Customer Support opening times
Global Customer Support opening times. Picture: Global

To contact our Customer Support Team, please use the ‘Support’, ‘Chat’ or ‘?’ button on the screen or you can email Customer.Support@Global.com.

If you prefer to speak to us – the team are here to help on 0333 200 2000, or you can contact them via Twitter at @GlobalSupport.

During the holiday period, from 23 December 2019 until 6 January 2020, the customer support team are available Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, the office is closed on public holidays.

