Don't miss Foodies Festival, the UK's biggest celebration of food and drink

Is Foodies Fest coming to a city near you? Picture: Foodies Fest

With a host of Top Chefs, Great British bake off stars and a live music stage, this is one family day out that's a guaranteed feast for all the senses.

The 2019 Foodies Festival promises to be its biggest yet.

Spread across nine venues, there will be more than 200 exhibitors and award-winning artisan producers, a Street Food Village, a Kids Cookery School, Healthy Living Area, Chef’s Theatre and Food and Drink masterclasses.

The events will once again highlight the plight of homeless people.

There will be plenty of delicious street food stalls... churros anyone? Picture: Foodies Fest

Supported by Musicians Against Homelessness, the live music stage will see a mix of headline acts as well as talented emerging bands and solo artists perform.

Tickets will help raise cash for the UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

For every ticket sold, the festival will make a donation to the cause. There will also be merchandise on sale giving a further boost to funds.

Why not indulge in a cocktail or two? Picture: Foodies Fest

Foodies Festivals 2019 venues and dates:

Brighton Hove Lawns - 4, 5, 6 May Bank Holiday Weekend

Bristol The Downs - 10, 11,12 May

London Syon Park - 25, 26, 27 May Bank Holiday

Southampton Common - 7, 8, 9 June

Birmingham Cannon Hills Park - 21, 22, 23 June

Cambridge Parkers Piece - 28, 29, 30 June

Cheshire Tatton Park - 12, 13, 14 July

Edinburgh Inverleith Park - 2, 3, 4 August

Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111

Children aged 12 and under go free on earlybird tickets to all Foodies Festivals when accompanied by an adult.