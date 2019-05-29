Victorious Festival 2019: Full line-up and how to get tickets to Portsmouth seaside event
29 May 2019, 06:30
Portsmouth is the setting for Victorious Festival, a three-day extravaganza of music, kids' fun and quirky drinking pop-ups.
If you're already dreaming of the next Bank Holiday Weekend, you might want to set your sights on Portsmouth, the setting for Victorious Festival.
The three-day event is ideal for those looking to round off the summer in style, and for families looking to give their youngsters a weekend to remember in their own special Kids Arena.
Taking place from August 23-25, Victorious Festival has five music areas, and a chance to sip champagne in a lighthouse once owned by King Henry VIII.
The Southsea Castle Champagne Bar will let you sip bubbly as you gaze over the Solent, but there's even more drinking fun to be found at the festival's Real Ale Village.
Find out more about the Victorious Festival line-up and how to get tickets below...
Friday 23rd:
Two Door Cinema Club (Headliner)
The Specials
Doves
The Zutons
Dodgy
Saturday 24th:
Rudimental (Headliner)
Bloc Party
James Bay
Ocean Colour Scene
The Hives
All Saints (Afternoon set)
Lewis Capaldi
Sunday 25th August:
New Order (Headliner)
Clean Bandit
Plan B
The Vaccines
Razorlight
Ziggy Marley (Afternoon set)
There's plenty of families to see, do and enjoy in the festival's award-winning Kids Arena.
The Octonauts - Headlining the Kids stage on Saturday
Mr Bloom – Headlining the Kids Stage on Sunday
Peppa Pig – Celebrating 15 years of muddy puddles with chances to meet Peppa & George across the weekend
Bumblebee from Transformers will be making special appearances all weekend
Plus... Fairy Princesses, Jedi Training, face painting, a beach area, football fun, skatepark, arts and crafts, inflatables, and a chance to learn circus skills.