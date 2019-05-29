Victorious Festival 2019: Full line-up and how to get tickets to Portsmouth seaside event

Victorious Festival promises fun for all the family. Picture: Victorious Festival

Portsmouth is the setting for Victorious Festival, a three-day extravaganza of music, kids' fun and quirky drinking pop-ups.

If you're already dreaming of the next Bank Holiday Weekend, you might want to set your sights on Portsmouth, the setting for Victorious Festival.

The three-day event is ideal for those looking to round off the summer in style, and for families looking to give their youngsters a weekend to remember in their own special Kids Arena.

Taking place from August 23-25, Victorious Festival has five music areas, and a chance to sip champagne in a lighthouse once owned by King Henry VIII.

Can you imagine yourself sipping champagne at the top of a lighthouse? Picture: Victorious Festival

The three-day event features some of the biggest bands in the UK. Picture: Victorious Festival

The Southsea Castle Champagne Bar will let you sip bubbly as you gaze over the Solent, but there's even more drinking fun to be found at the festival's Real Ale Village.

Find out more about the Victorious Festival line-up and how to get tickets below...

Friday 23rd:

Two Door Cinema Club (Headliner)

The Specials

Doves

The Zutons

Dodgy

Saturday 24th:

Rudimental (Headliner)

Bloc Party

James Bay

Ocean Colour Scene

The Hives

All Saints (Afternoon set)

Lewis Capaldi

Sunday 25th August:

New Order (Headliner)

Clean Bandit

Plan B

The Vaccines

Razorlight

Ziggy Marley (Afternoon set)

There's plenty for people to see and do across the three day festival. Picture: Victorious Festival

There's plenty of families to see, do and enjoy in the festival's award-winning Kids Arena.

The Octonauts - Headlining the Kids stage on Saturday

Mr Bloom – Headlining the Kids Stage on Sunday

Peppa Pig – Celebrating 15 years of muddy puddles with chances to meet Peppa & George across the weekend

The Kids Arena features arts and crafts, and face painting - and it's all for free. Picture: Victorious Festival

Bumblebee from Transformers will be making special appearances all weekend

Plus... Fairy Princesses, Jedi Training, face painting, a beach area, football fun, skatepark, arts and crafts, inflatables, and a chance to learn circus skills.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here