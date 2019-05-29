Victorious Festival 2019: Full line-up and how to get tickets to Portsmouth seaside event

29 May 2019, 06:30

Victorious Festival promises fun for all the family
Victorious Festival promises fun for all the family. Picture: Victorious Festival

Portsmouth is the setting for Victorious Festival, a three-day extravaganza of music, kids' fun and quirky drinking pop-ups.

If you're already dreaming of the next Bank Holiday Weekend, you might want to set your sights on Portsmouth, the setting for Victorious Festival.

The three-day event is ideal for those looking to round off the summer in style, and for families looking to give their youngsters a weekend to remember in their own special Kids Arena.

Taking place from August 23-25, Victorious Festival has five music areas, and a chance to sip champagne in a lighthouse once owned by King Henry VIII.

Can you imagine yourself sipping champagne at the top of a lighthouse?
Can you imagine yourself sipping champagne at the top of a lighthouse? Picture: Victorious Festival
The three-day event features some of the biggest bands in the UK
The three-day event features some of the biggest bands in the UK. Picture: Victorious Festival

The Southsea Castle Champagne Bar will let you sip bubbly as you gaze over the Solent, but there's even more drinking fun to be found at the festival's Real Ale Village.

Find out more about the Victorious Festival line-up and how to get tickets below...

Friday 23rd:

Two Door Cinema Club (Headliner)

The Specials

Doves

The Zutons

Dodgy

Saturday 24th:

Rudimental (Headliner)

Bloc Party

James Bay

Ocean Colour Scene

The Hives

All Saints (Afternoon set)

Lewis Capaldi

Sunday 25th August:

New Order (Headliner)

Clean Bandit

Plan B

The Vaccines

Razorlight

Ziggy Marley (Afternoon set)

There's plenty for people to see and do across the three day festival
There's plenty for people to see and do across the three day festival. Picture: Victorious Festival

There's plenty of families to see, do and enjoy in the festival's award-winning Kids Arena.

The Octonauts - Headlining the Kids stage on Saturday

Mr Bloom – Headlining the Kids Stage on Sunday

Peppa Pig – Celebrating 15 years of muddy puddles with chances to meet Peppa & George across the weekend

The Kids Arena features arts and crafts, and face painting - and it's all for free
The Kids Arena features arts and crafts, and face painting - and it's all for free. Picture: Victorious Festival

Bumblebee from Transformers will be making special appearances all weekend

Plus... Fairy Princesses, Jedi Training, face painting, a beach area, football fun, skatepark, arts and crafts, inflatables, and a chance to learn circus skills.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here

More Events

See more More Events

Is Foodies Fest coming to a city near you?

Don't miss Foodies Festival, the UK's biggest celebration of food and drink

Events

Harry Redknapp will be managing one of the teams

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019: Tickets, celebrities and footballers confirmed for charity match

Events

brighton-fringe-2019

BRIGHTON FRINGE 2019

Underbelly Festival Southbank is a treat for the whole family

Underbelly Festival Southbank is back in London - here's how to get tickets

Events

There's a new Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast - and it looks great!

When is the Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast, how do I get tickets and what's on display?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant's reality TV past revealed

TV & Movies

Fans are eager for another fix of the drama-packed dating series that helps reality stars find love.

Celebs Go Dating series 7: the OFFICIAL line-up of celebrities is here

TV & Movies

There's set to be trouble for Sharon and Phil

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell ‘pregnant’ in shock twist - but is toyboy Keanu Taylor the dad?

TV & Movies

Kit Harrington is staying at a private rehab facility in Connecticut

Kit Harington checked into rehab ahead of the Game of Thrones finale

Celebrities

Katie Price has been slammed on Instagram for a video of her daughter singing

Katie Price SLAMMED for 'inappropriate' video of Princess singing

Celebrities

How Anton Du Beke could look presenting This Morning with Holly Willoughby

Anton du Beke confirmed as new This Morning host

TV & Movies