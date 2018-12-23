£50,000 Reward Over Gatwick Drone Investigation

A 47 year old man and a 54 year old woman have been released without charge in connection with the drone disruption investigation at Gatwick Airport.



Officers say the inquiry continues and they are actively following lines of investigation.

Two people arrested in conjunction with the widespread disruption of flights at Gatwick Airport through the illegal use of drones have been released without charge on Sunday (23 December).

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said: “Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick.

“It is important to remember that when people are arrested in an effort to make further enquiries it does not mean that they are guilty of an offence and Sussex Police would not seek to make their identity public.

“Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation.

“We ask for the public’s continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick."

Gatwick Airport Limited has offered a £50,000 reward through Crimestoppers, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the criminal act that disrupted flights.

If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at Crimestoppers website. Payout on the reward will be made only if the information is given to Crimestoppers first.