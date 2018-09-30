Duke and Duchess of Sussex's To Visit To Sussex

Final preparatons are taking place ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official visit to Sussex on Wednesday 3rd October.

Harry and Meghan are going to be going on a tour of the Royal Pavillion in Brighton on Wednesday as well as visiting Peacehaven, Bognor and Chichester

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit to Brighton & Hove on Wednesday 3 October as part of their first joint official visit to Sussex.

Well-wishers are encouraged to give the couple a warm and colourful welcome when they arrive at the city’s iconic Royal Pavilion having visited Chichester and Bognor Regis in West Sussex earlier in the day.



Their Royal Highnesses will be met in Brighton & Hove by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field and greeted at the Royal Pavilion by a civic line up including the Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Cllr Dee Simson.

The Duke and Duchess will tour several of the Pavilion's rooms including the newly restored saloon, learning more about the building's history and the impact that it had on the social development of Brighton in the 18th century.



Their Royal Highnesses will then visit Survivors' Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex, speaking with service users, volunteers and staff.



The final engagement of the day will be a visit to JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven. The centre is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

Peter Field, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex says the Duke and Duchess are looking forward to getting to know more about Sussex and the people who live in the county. He said: “Knowing how busy Their Royal Highnesses are, it will be a great pleasure for me to welcome them to East Sussex starting at the Royal Pavilion.”



Speaking about the visit, Cllr Dee Simson, Mayor of Brighton & Hove said: “It’s an honour to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Brighton & Hove on behalf of all our residents. The Royal Pavilion is an iconic palace and this royal visit will become part of its rich history.

“We gladly shared our happy wishes with the couple at the time of their wedding in May and were delighted when they were conferred the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We’re incredibly excited the royal couple are coming to our city and hope this will be the first of many visits